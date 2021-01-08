Official US Trailer for '1982' Film - Lebanon's 2020 Oscar Submission

"Distinct and powerful filmmaking." Utopia has released a new US trailer for a film from Lebanon titled 1982, which is Lebanon's submission for Best International Film at the 2020 Academy Awards. Inspired by director Oualid Mouaness' own boyhood memories of the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, 1982 revisits a dark moment in Lebanese history in a unique way. At a private school on the outskirts of Beirut, as the conflict inches closer, 11-year-old Wissam (Mohamad Dalli) is trying to find the courage to tell his classmate he loves her. But for his teachers, Yesmine (Nadine Labaki) and Joseph (Rodrigue Sleiman), the fighter jets signal an ominous future. "Mouaness' 1982 manages to capture the beauty and innocence of childhood's first blush of love amidst the backdrop of a traumatic war ripping apart the city of Beirut. It is a quietly impactful film that resounds long after viewing, and Utopia is thrilled to be bringing it to US audiences." The film first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019, and opens in the US on VOD later this month.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Oualid Mouaness' 1982, direct from Utopia's YouTube:

Inspired by the director's memories of the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, 1982 revisits a cataclysmic moment in Lebanese history through an entirely different lens. At a private school on the outskirts of Beirut, as the geopolitical conflict inches closer and closer, 11-year-old Wissam (Mohamad Dalli) is much more intent on finding the courage to tell his classmate he loves her. For a dreamer like Wissam, who is more likely to be drawing than playing football, it's hard to comprehend the gravity of the impending violence. But for his teachers, Yesmine (Nadine Labaki) and Joseph (Rodrigue Sleiman), the jets in the sky signal something greater. As they try to mask their growing fears for the sake of the students, they also attempt to hide the fractures in their relationship, as they fall on different sides of the political divide. 1982 is both written and directed by Lebanese producer / filmmaker Oualid Mouaness, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This first premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival. Utopia will release Mouaness' 1982 direct-to-VOD in the US starting on January 19th later this month. Anyone interested in watching?