Official US Trailer for Asghar Farhadi's Outstanding New Film 'A Hero'

"It's the talk of the neighborhood. People called to say you make them proud." Amazon has unveiled a new US trailer for the outstanding new film from Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, best known for A Separation, The Past, The Salesman, and Everybody Knows. His latest is titled A Hero, and it first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Prix prize during the festival. Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned. When he returns a woman's purse full of coins, he is hailed as a hero, but the complexities of society and old grudges come back to ruin his newfound fame. Amir Jadidi stars as Rahim in one of my favorite performances of the entire year (seriously). I saw this film in Cannes and it was one of my favorite of the fest, I've been thinking about the story ever since. It's something that destroys so many good people.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Asghar Farhadi's A Hero, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned after he returns a bag full of gold coins. A Hero, originally known as Ghahreman in Persian, is both written & directed by award-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, director of the films Dancing in the Dust, Beautiful City, Fireworks Wednesday, Darbareye Elly, A Separation, The Past, The Salesman, and Everybody Knows previously. Produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy and Asghar Farhadi. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), where it won the Grand Prix award, and it also played at the Telluride and Toronto and London Film Festivals this fall. Amazon will debut Farhadi's A Hero in select US theaters on January 7th, 2022, then streaming on Prime Video starting January 21st, 2022 early next year. Don't miss this. Look good?