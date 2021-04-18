Official US Trailer for 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' Starring Welket Bungué

"You want to be something you cannot be. You want to be good in a world that is bad." Kino Lorber in the US has debuted their own official US trailer for the acclaimed, award-winning German epic drama Berlin Alexanderplatz, from filmmaker Burhan Qurbani. This premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival and later won four German Film Awards including Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Score. This was also listed as my #2 film of 2020 on my Top 10 list from last year, as it reminded me of City of God in many ways. Qurbani is the third filmmaker to reinterpret the classic novel Berlin Alexanderplatz (a mini-series by R.W. Fassbinder was released in 1980). This modern day update follows an an undocumented immigrant from West Africa named Francis, played by Welket Bungué, who spirals further into the drug scene in Berlin in order to survive. This also stars Albrecht Schuch, Jella Haase, Annabelle Mandeng, Joachim Król, Richard Fouofié Djimeli, & Rufina Neumann. It runs 3 hours, but it's a phenomenal deep dive into the modern refugee experience in Berlin and I highly recommend giving this film your time.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Burhan Qurbani's Berlin Alexanderplatz, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original German trailer for Qurbani's Berlin Alexanderplatz here, for more footage.

An African immigrant struggles to make a new life for himself in the big city in director-co-writer Burhan Qurbani's audacious, neon-lit reinterpretation of Alfred Döblin's 1929 novel. After surviving his perilous journey, Francis vows to be a good man, but he soon realizes how difficult it is to be righteous while undocumented in Germany-- without papers, without a nationality, and without a work permit. When he receives an enticing offer for easy money from the psychopathic gangster Reinhold (Albrecht Schuch), Francis initially resists temptation, but eventually he is sucked into Berlin's underworld and his life spirals out of control. Berlin Alexanderplatz is directed by German-Afghan filmmaker Burhan Qurbani, director of the films Women Interrupted, Shahada, and We Are Young We Are Strong previously. The screenplay is written by Martin Behnke and Burhan Qurbani, adapted from Alfred Döblin's classic 1929 novel of the same name. This originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival (read our review), and it also played at the Busan and Stockholm Film Festivals. Kino Lorber will release Qurbani's Berlin Alexanderplatz in "virtual cinemas" in the US starting on April 30th, 2021 this spring. For info on viewing visit their official website.