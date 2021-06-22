Official US Trailer for 'Casanova, Last Love' Starring Vincent Lindon

"What's so disreputable about you?" Cohen Media Group has released the official US trailer for the French erotic drama Casanova, Last Love, one of the latest films from prolific filmmaker Benoît Jacquot. This already opened in France back in 2019, and is only now getting a release in the US years later. Arriving in select theaters in NY & LA starting on July 14th, 2021 - Bastille Day - this summer. Set in the 18 century, Casanova, known for his taste for fun and play, arrived in London after having to go into exile. In this city of which he knows nothing, he meets several times a young courtesan, "the Charpillon", who attracts him to the point of forgetting all of the other women. Casanova is ready to do anything to achieve her ends, but La Charpillon always escapes under the most diverse pretexts. She challenges him, she wants him to love her as much as he wants. The film stars Vincent Lindon, Stacy Martin, and Valeria Golino. Reviews describe the film as a "precise and dynamic" take on growing old while still trying to figure yourself out. Have a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ French poster) for Benoît Jacquot's Casanova, Last Love, from Vimeo:

And here's the original French trailer for Benoît Jacquot's Casanova, Last Love, direct from YouTube:

London, the 18th century. Casanova, famous for his affinities for sexual pleasure and gambling, arrives recently exiled from Paris. Living in a new city completely foreign to him, Casanova meets the beautiful young prostitute, Marianne de Charpillon. He becomes enamoured with her to the point where he loses interest in all other women. The legendary lover is willing to do anything to seduce her, but Charpillon has other plans and refutes his advances. With her challenges to Casanova: "You will only have me if you stop desiring me!", he must adopt a new philosophy to achieve the love he so desires. Told in flashbacks, the film exposes Casanova’s lifelong secret that Charpillon was the one true love of his life. Casanova, Last Love, originally known as Dernier Amour in French, is directed by prolific French filmmaker Benoît Jacquot, director of many films including The Beggars, The Disenchanted, A Single Girl, Seventh Heaven, Marianne, The School of Flesh, Sade, Tosca, Adolphe, À Tout de Suite, Deep in the Woods, Farewell My Queen, 3 Hearts, Diary of a Chambermaid, Never Ever, and Eva previously. The screenplay is by Chantal Thomas, Jérôme Beaujour and Benoît Jacquot. This initially opened in most of Europe back in 2019. Cohen Media Group will release Casanova, Last Love in select US theaters starting July 14th, 2021 this summer.