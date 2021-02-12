New US Trailer for Danish Action Thriller 'Enforcement' aka 'Shorta'

"We have to show who's in charge." Magnet Releasing has unveiled a new official US trailer for the Danish action crime thriller Enforcement, originally known as Shorta in Danish. The film seems to almost be a Danish remake of Ladj Ly's Les Miserables, about two cops who encounter vengeful locals that don't like them. "I can’t breathe" – 19-year-old Talib suffers fatal injuries while in police custody. When news of his death gets out, the two dissimilar policemen Jens and Maik are just on patrol in Svalegården, a ghetto on the outskirts of Copenhagen. Here, they suddenly find themselves at the centre of a violent uprising as the residents let their pent-up anger be known. When their patrol car is put out of action, Jens and Maik must make their way out of the neighborhood on foot. Starring Jacob Lohmann and Simon Sears. This looks way more intense than expected, and that John Carpenter / Walter Hill comparison seems dead on. Damn.

Here's the full US trailer (+ poster) for Frederik Louis Hviid & Anders Ølholm's Enforcement, from Apple:

The exact details of what took place while Talib Ben Hassi (age 19) was in police custody remain unclear. Police officers, Jens and Mike, are on routine patrol in Svalegården’s ghetto when news of Talib’s death comes in over the radio, igniting uncontrollable, pent-up rage in the ghetto’s youth, who lust for revenge. Suddenly, the two officers find themselves fair game and must fight tooth and claw to find a way out. Enforcement, also known as Shorta, is co-directed by Danish filmmakers Frederik Louis Hviid (director of "Follow the Money" episodes) & Anders Ølholm (writer of the Antboy films), both making their feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The script is also by Anders Ølholm & Frederik Louis Hviid, from a story by Anders Ølholm. This premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival, and opened first in Denmark in the fall. Magnet will release Enforcement in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 19th.