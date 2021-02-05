Official US Trailer for Cooking Course Danish Comedy 'Food Club'

"At least we can be old together." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an amusing official US trailer for the upcoming US released of a charming Danish comedy titled Food Club, originally Madklubben in Danish. This originally opened in Denmark last fall, and arrives on VOD in the US this March. The film follows three longtime girlfriends from elementary school who are coming into their prime and finding a new lease on life after participating in a cooking course in Italy. Marie, Berling, and Vanja travel to Italy together to attend a cooking course in Puglia, where they each find the opportunity to redefine themselves and acknowledge that the most important thing in life is their friendship and that it’s never too late to live a more fulfilling life. Awwww. The film stars Kirsten Olesen, Stina Ekblad, Kirsten Lehfeldt, Michele Venitucci, Troels Lyby, Rasmus Botoft, and Mia Lyhne. This looks like good fun with these three old ladies! Ha. Have fun.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg's Food Club, from SGF's YouTube:

Marie recently found herself abandoned on Christmas Eve by her husband and has been falling apart ever since. Berling has been the eternal “bacherlorette” who outwardly denies her age and lives the sweet life, all seems perfect until we find out about her complicated relationship with her daughter. Vanja is still living in the past and has never been able to move on from her late husband. The three life long girlfriends decides to travel to Italy together to attend a cooking course in Puglia and they each find the opportunity to redefine themselves and acknowledge that the most important thing in life is their friendship and that it’s never too late to live a more fulfilling life. Food Club, originally known as Madklubben in Danish, is directed by Danish filmmaker Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, director of the films Love at First Hiccup, Crumbs: All at Stake, and One-Two-Three Now! previously, as well as short films and more TV work. The screenplay is written by Anne-Marie Olesen. Samuel Goldwyn will release Topsøe-Rothenborg's Food Club direct-to-VOD in the US starting on March 19th, 2021 coming soon. Who wants to join them for dinner?