Official US Trailer for Danish Extra Dark Comedy 'Riders of Justice'

"We're just gonna talk to him." Magnet Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for the Danish revenge dark comedy titled Riders of Justice, from filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen (Adam's Apples, Men & Chicken). We've already been featuring the original Danish trailers for this since last year, and it's now opening in May in the US (both in theaters and on VOD). Mads Mikkelsen stars as Markus, a military vet who has to go home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems to be plain bad luck - but it turns out that it might have been a carefully orchestrated assassination, which his wife ended up being a random casualty of. A few passengers find him and they set out to enact revenge. The cast includes Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Gustav Lindh, Roland Møller, Nicolas Bro, Jacob Lohmann, and Lars Brygmann. I saw this at IFFR and it's awesome! Much more complex than this trailer shows. I wrote in my review that it's "astoundingly dark and strangely twisted and wickedly hilarious." A must watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Anders Thomas Jensen's Riders of Justice, from YouTube:

You can also watch the official Danish trailer for Riders of Justice here, or the original teaser trailer as well.

Markus (Mads Mikkelsen) returns home to be with his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems like an accident until a mathematics geek, who was also a fellow passenger on the train, and his two colleagues show up. He joins up with a few others to get revenge. Riders of Justice, originally known as Retfærdighedens Ryttere in Danish, is directed by acclaimed Danish writer / filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen, director of the films Flickering Lights, The Green Butchers, Adam's Apples, and Men & Chicken previously, as well as a few short films. He has also written tons of screenplays for various Danish films. The screenplay is also written by Anders Thomas Jensen, from an idea by Nikolaj Arcel and Jensen. This premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival (read our review) and originally opened in Denmark last year. Magnet will release Anders Thomas Jensen's Riders of Justice in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting May 14th, then in more theaters + on VOD everywhere starting May 21st. Ready to watch?