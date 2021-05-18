Official US Trailer for Dutch Out-in-Nature Thriller 'Magic Mountains'

"We never argued in the mountains." Level 33 Entertainment has released an official US trailer for an indie out-in-nature thriller from The Netherlands titled Magic Mountains, by Polish writer / director Urszula Antoniak. The film's intriguing, mysterious setup is what makes it so compelling: a successful writer asks his ex, who left him years ago, to climb one last time in the mountains together. Only then he can really let her go… Or at least that's what he claims. Their guide senses something is up and refuses to leave Hannah alone with him in the moutnains. The film stars Thomas Ryckewaert as Lex, Hannah Hoekstra as Hannah, and Marcin Dorocinski as their guide Voytek. This has some outstanding cinematography, more muted and greyer than usual for nature, but that's to achieve a melancholic feeling for the story. I'm quite curious.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Urszula Antoniak's Magic Mountains, direct from YouTube:

Lex (Thomas Ryckewaert), a successful Dutch writer, has both money and fame but no peace of mind since Hannah (Hannah Hoekstra) left him years ago. Looking to achieve closure on their relationship, Lex asks Hannah to go with him to the mountains for a last climb together. But Voytek, their professional mountain guide, senses that Lex may be unstable and refuses to leave Hannah alone with him. Magic Mountains is both written and directed by the award-winning Polish filmmaker Urszula Antoniak, director of the films Nothing Personal, Code Blue, Nude Area, and Beyond Words previously. This already first opened in The Netherlands early last year, and screened at the Toronto Film Festival in the fall. Level 33 Ent. has already released Magic Mountains in select US theaters + VOD on Apple TV on May 14th, 2021. Want to watch?