Official US Trailer for 'Edge of the World' with Jonathan Rhys Meyers

"Might I be allowed to go up river?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for a colonial historic thriller titled Edge of the World, a jungle crusade movie from director Michael Haussman. We already posted the epic UK trailer one month ago. The film takes us on the true "adventures" of Sir James Brooke, who defied the British Empire to rule a jungle kingdom in 1840s Borneo, embarked on a lifelong crusade to end piracy, slavery and head-hunting, and partly inspired both the Rudyard Kipling story "The Man Who Would Be King" and Joseph Conrad's "Lord Jim". To save his people, he must shed Englishness and embrace the jungle: "All of it, the beauty and the blood." The film stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Brooke, along with Dominic Monaghan, Ralph Ineson, Hannah New, Josie Ho, & Bront Palarae. This looks like a very powerful story of defiant men. As grand as The New World or Hearts of Darkness. I'm not sure why it's going direct-to-VOD this summer, but maybe we should all be keeping an eye on this one.

The movie charts the true story of Sir James Brooke, the English adventurer who partly inspired Rudyard Kipling story The Man Who Would Be King and Joseph Conrad's novel Lord Jim. Brooke fought pirates and slavery to rule a kingdom larger than England in the jungles of Sarawak, Borneo, where the movie was filmed with support from the Sarawak Tourism Board and Malaysia's Federal FIMI film rebate. Edge of the World is directed by American artist / writer / filmmaker Michael Haussman, director of the films Rhinoceros Hunting in Budapest, Blind Horizon, and A Study in Gravity previously, and a bunch of music videos as well. The screenplay is written by Rob Allyn. Produced by Josie Ho, Conroy Chi-Chung Chan, and Rob Allyn. The project was once known as White Rajah. The film arrives in the UK this June. And Goldwyn Films will release Haussman's Edge of the World in the US direct-to-VOD starting on June 4th. Intrigued?