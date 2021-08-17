Official US Trailer for 'Falling for Figaro' Starring Danielle Macdonald

"I'm really confused right now… I came here to win a singing competition." IFC Films has unveiled a new official US trailer for Falling for Figaro, an amusing indie comedy about finding your voice. Literally. We featured the UK trailer for this earlier in the year. The latest from filmmaker Ben Lewin (of The Sessions), Falling for Figaro is a romantic comedy film set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald (Dumplin’, Patti Cake$, Skin) and Joanna Lumley (Me Before You, The Wolf of Wall Street, Absolutely Fabulous). A brilliant young fund manager leaves her unfulfilling job and a long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer training in the Scottish Highlands. The cast also includes Shazad Latif, Gary Lewis, Hugh Skinner, Rebecca Benson, Bhav Joshi, and Margaret Fraser. This seems charming and uplifting, it looks worth a watch for anyone that loves singing.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ben Lewin's Falling for Figaro, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the original UK trailer for Lewin's Falling for Figaro here, to see more footage.

Millie (Danielle Macdonald) is a brilliant young fund manager, who leaves her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer…in the Scottish Highlands! She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley). It is there she meets Max (Skinner), another of Meghan’s students who is also training for the "Singer of Renown" contest. What begins as a brutal competition between Millie and Max slowly turns into something more… Falling for Figaro is directed by filmmaker Ben Lewin, of the films Georgia, The Favour The Watch and the Very Big Fish, Paperback Romance, The Sessions, Please Stand By, and The Catch Was a Spy previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Lewin and Allen Palmer. IFC Films will debut Falling for Figaro in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 1st, 2021 this fall.