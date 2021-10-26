Official US Trailer for 'France' Starring Léa Seydoux as a TV Journalist

"Why do you need to be in the spotlight?" Kino Lorber has unveiled an official US trailer for French dark comedy France, which first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It also went on to play at the Toronto and New York Film Festivals, and is opening in theaters in the US starting in December. Léa Seydoux brilliantly holds the center of Bruno Dumont's unexpected, unsettling new film, which starts out as a satire of contemporary news media before steadily spiraling out into something richer and darker. A celebrity journalist, juggling her busy career & personal life, has her life over-turned by a freak car accident. The film is described as a "tragicomedy" with plenty of drama, following Seydoux as TV journalist "France de Meurs" who deals with a series of self-reckonings, as well as a strange romance that messes her up. The cast includes Blanche Gardin, Benjamin Biolay, Emanuele Arioli, Juliane Köhler, Gaëtan Amiel, and Jawad Zemmar. This film didn't get the best reviews out of Cannes, but still looks rather intriguing.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Bruno Dumont's France, direct from Kino Lorber's YouTube:

Never one to shy away from provoking his viewers, Bruno Dumont casts Lea Seydoux as France de Meurs, a seemingly unflappable superstar TV journalist whose career, homelife, and psychological stability are shaken after she carelessly drives into a young delivery man on a busy Paris street. This accident triggers a series of self-reckonings, as well as a strange romance that proves impossible to shake. A film that teases at redemption while refusing to grant absolution, France is tragicomic and deliciously ambivalent—a very 21st-century treatment of the difficulty of maintaining identity in a corrosive culture. France is written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Bruno Dumont, director of many films including The Life of Jesus, Humanity, Twentynine Palms, Flanders, Hadewijch, Outside Satan, Camille Claudel 1915, Slack Bay, Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc, and Joan of Arc previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It already opened in France back in August. Kino Lorber will debut Dumont's France in select US theaters starting on December 10th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested?