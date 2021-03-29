Official US Trailer for 'Francesco' Documentary Profiling Pope Francis

"This is Pope Francis." Abramorama has released an official trailer for the profile documentary Francesco, a closer look at Pope Francis from Argentina. This screened at the DOC NYC Film Festival last fall, and is available for streaming this spring. This groundbreaking film features unprecedented access to His Holiness Pope Francis, providing an intimate look at a global leader who approaches challenging and complex issues with tremendous humility, wisdom and generosity for all. "Born in Argentina, Francis is the first leader of the Catholic Church to come from the Americas and the Jesuit order. His teachings bring a progressive take on issues like the climate crisis, immigration, LGBTQ support, economic equality, and religious tolerance. Francesco showcases a voice of morality that serves as a powerful counterbalance to the rise of reactionary politics around the world." Let's just hope he continues to push forward with tolerance and understanding, because the Vatican is really starting to lose its grasp on where society is at these days. Have a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Evgeny Afineevsky's documentary Francesco, from YouTube:

Through his ambitious work on climate change, immigration, religious tolerance, and other problems, the Pope has embodied the meaning of inspired leadership. Francesco features unprecedented access to His Holiness Pope Francis to tell his story. Francesco is directed by the Oscar-nominated Russian producer / filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky, director of the docs Divorce: A Journey Through the Kids' Eyes, Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom, Pray for Ukraine, and Cries from Syria previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. Produced by Teri Schwartz, Evgeny Afineevsky, Eric Esrailian, and Den Tolmor. This originally premiered at the Rome Film Festival and DOC NYC Film Festival last year. Abramorama will release Afineevksy's Francesco in "virtual cinemas" in the US starting on March 26th, then streaming on Discovery+ starting March 28th this spring. For more details, visit the film's official website. Interested?