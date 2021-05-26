Official US Trailer for Freaky Supernatural Horror 'The Evil Next Door'

"There's something in that house." Magnet Releasing has debuted a new official US trailer for a super freaky Swedish horror film titled The Evil Next Door, arriving in the US this June to give you the creeps. Not the most original concept, but this looks extremely scary which is what really counts. New to her stepmom role Shirin moves into a duplex with her partner, Fredrik, and his son, Lucas. The new home feels like the right place to start becoming a family. But when Fredrik leaves for work, strange things are heard from the other, uninhabited side. And who is Lucas' new friend that he keeps talking about? The Evil Next Door stars Dilan Gwyn, Linus Wahlgren, and Eddie Eriksson Dominguez as Lucas. The horror fans at Dread Central say it's "one of the scariest supernatural horror movies I’ve seen in years!" Try to sleep after watching this.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Mellender & Danielsson's The Evil Next Door, from YouTube:

New to her stepmom role, Shirin (Dilan Gwyn) moves into a duplex home with her partner, Fredrik (Linus Wahlgren), and his son, Lucas. The new home feels like the right place to start becoming a family. But when Fredrik leaves for work, strange things are heard from the other, uninhabited side. Also – who is Lucas' new friend? The Evil Next Door, originally known as Andra Sidan in Swedish, is both co-written and co-directed by Swedish filmmakers Oskar Mellender and Tord Danielsson, both making their feature directorial debut after lots of TV work including directing episodes of the "Jakten på tidskristallen" series. This originally opened in Sweden last fall, and played at the Tromsø Film Festival earlier this year. Magnet will debut The Evil Next Door on VOD in the US starting June 25th. For more, visit the film's official site.