Official US Trailer for French Theme Park Ride Romance Film 'Jumbo'

"Have you ever felt something for an object?" Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for the French indie Jumbo, which originally premiered at last year's Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals. Finally! I've been waiting for this to get released, because it's an underrated, kinky, quirky gem that deserves to be seen. Jeanne, a shy young woman, works in an amusement park. Fascinated with carousels, she still lives at home with her mother. That's when Jeanne meets Jumbo, the park's new flagship attraction. The two start an unexpected romance that cannot be defined. Noémie Merlant (from Portrait of a Lady on Fire) stars, with Emmanuelle Bercot, Bastien Bouillon, Sam Louwyck, and Tracy Dossou. I reviewed this from Berlinale last year, saying it's "uniquely original, surprisingly serious, and impressive." A worthy discovery.

Here's the official US trailer (+ intl. poster) for Zoé Wittock's Jumbo, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

Jeanne (Noémie Merlant), a shy young woman, works in an amusement park. She still lives at home with her mother and is fascinated with lights and carousels. When Jeanne meets Jumbo, the park's brand new flagship attraction, a thrilling and unique romance ensues. Jumbo is both written and directed by up-and-coming Belgian filmmaker Zoé Wittock, making her feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. Produced by Anaïs Bertrand. This originally premiered at last year's Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals (read our review). Dark Star Pics will release Wittock's Jumbo in select US theaters starting February 19th, then on VOD starting March 16th, 2021 coming soon. Who's excited to watch?