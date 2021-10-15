Official US Trailer for German Political Comedy 'Operation Curveball'

"We make the facts." Rock Salt Releasing has already debuted this German film in cinemas in the US, but we're catching up with it now. Operation Curveball, also known as just Curveball, originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, but got in trouble because of the title. One of the other alternate US titles is Curveball - A True Story, Unfortunately. The film tells the grotesque, at times even surreal, true story of how the Iraq war was started based on nothing but fake intelligence and the involvement of the German government. It's a very awkward, dark comedy from Germany about how how they provided false details to the Americans that lead to the start of the Iraq War in 2003. The name "Operation Curveball" is actually the real name given to the Iraqi asylum seeker they used as a source, even though he didn't know anything and just wanted a German passport to stay. Curveball stars Sebastian Blomberg, Dar Salim, Virginia Kull, Michael Wittenborn, Thorsten Merten, and Franziska Brandmeier. The film kind of follows in the footsteps of Adam McKay using humor to tell a true story about political mishaps and big governmental lies.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Johannes Naber's Operation Curveball, in HD from Apple:

Operation Curveball, also known as just Curveball (it also has the title Guerra de Mentiras or War of Lies in Spain), is both written and directed by German filmmaker Johannes Naber, a former gaffer and also director of the feature films The Albanian, Age of Cannibals, and Heart of Stone previously. The screenplay is also co-written by Oliver Keidel. Produced by Amir Hamz, Christian Springer, and Fahri Yardim. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Rock Salt Releasing will debut Naber's Operation Curveball in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 8th, 2021 this fall. Now available to watch - visit their website for more info.