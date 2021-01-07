Official US Trailer for Gianfranco Rosi's Acclaimed Doc Film 'Notturno'

"A sweeping work of care and one that is often piercing in its painful beauty." Super LTD has released an official US trailer for the acclaimed new documentary Notturno, the latest meditative work from Italian doc filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi, of Fire at Sea (aka Fuocoammare) previously. Rosi's latest, filmed over three years in multiple countries, is an immersive portrait of the innocent people trying to survive the war-torn Middle East. "I wanted to tell the stories, show the characters, beyond conflict. I kept away from the front line, rather I went where people are trying to cobble their existences back together," Rosi says. This premiered at the Venice, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals last fall and is out in "virtual cinemas" this month. "A mosaic of intimate moments and luminous images, Notturno is a profound and urgent cinematic achievement, from a master of the documentary form." Get a look at some new footage from this doc below.

Notturno, shot over three years in the Middle East, filmed on the borders between Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon, recounts the everyday life that lies behind the continuing tragedy of civil wars, ferocious dictatorships, foreign invasions and interference, up to the murderous apocalypse of ISIS. Different stories to which the narration confers a unity that goes beyond geographical divisions. All around and in people’s consciousness, signs of violence and destruction; but in the foreground is the humanity that reawakens every day from a "nocturne" that seems infinite. Notturno is a film of light made of the dark material of history. Notturno is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi, director of the highly-regarded docs Boatman, Below Sea Level, El Sicario Room 164, Sacro Gra, Fire at Sea previously. This originally premiered at both the Venice Film Festival & Toronto Film Festival last year. Super LTD will debut Rosi's Notturno in "virtual cinemas" in the US on January 22nd. For info, visit their official website.