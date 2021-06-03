Official US Trailer for Intense Eco-Horror Film 'Gaia' from South Africa

"Mother we ask your forgiveness." Decay Releasing has unveiled a chilling full-length official US trailer for an eerie, mysterious eco horror fantasy film titled Gaia from South African filmmaker Jaco Bouwer. We posted a teaser trailer for this a few months ago, as it originally premiered in the Midnighters category at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. In the depths of an ancient forest, something has been growing. Something older than humanity itself, and perhaps greater too. When a park ranger discovers a strange man and his son living wild, she stumbles onto a secret that is about to change the world. The horror film stars Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, and Alex Van Dyk. Reviews from SXSW describe it as "a stunning assault on the senses" and "lovers of the defiantly feminine and vengeful natural world will find plenty to chew on in Gaia." This reminds me of Annihilation, but it's way more crazy once it gets going.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ new poster) for Jaco Bouwer's Gaia, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first SXSW teaser trailer for Bouwer's Gaia here, to see the first look again.

On a surveillance mission in a primordial forest, a park ranger encounters two survivalists following a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion, and a mysterious relationship to nature. There are many suspicious aspects to their existence, but when the cabin is attacked by strange, post-human beings one night, she learns that there is a greater threat in this emergent wilderness. GAIA is an ecological horror fantasy which engages the burning issues of our time. Gaia is directed by up-and-coming South African filmmaker Jaco Bouwer, director of the films Balbesit: 'n Studie in Stemme and Rage previously, as well as lots of TV work including "4 Mure", "Die Spreeus", "Dwaalster". The screenplay is written by Tertius Kapp, who also produced the film with Jorrie van der Walt and Jaco Bouwer. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in the Midnighters category. Decal will debut Gaia in select US theaters on June 18th, then on VOD starting June 25th. Who wants to see this?