Official US Trailer for Korean Action Thriller Film 'Deliver Us From Evil'

"I will kill everyone linked to you." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for a crazy fun Korean action thriller movie called Deliver Us From Evil, from filmmaker Won-Chon Hong, best known as the screenwriter of The Chaser, The Scam, The Yellow Sea, and Confession of Murder. This is actually more of a half Korea, half Thailand production, as most of the film is spent in Thailand. The film follows In-nam, a hitman who plans to retire after completing one final hit, but finds himself linked to a kidnapping case in Thailand and targeted by Ray, the man whose sibling he assassinated previously. Starring Hwang Jung-min, Lee Jung-jae, Park Jung-min, and Choi Hee-seo. Featuring music by Mowg. This looks super stylish and intense, thanks to a lot of kick ass practical action filmed in Thailand. This looks like it's a must watch for anyone that's a fan of international action cinema and complex, twisty hitman plots. Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Won-Chan Hong's Deliver Us From Evil, from YouTube:

And here's an early international teaser trailer for Deliver Us From Evil, also found on YouTube:

After a little girl is kidnapped, a government-agent-turned-mercenary (Hwang) is forced to re-emerge when he learns the incident is closely connected to him. However, when an infamous gangster (Lee) learns who has entered the country and is finally within his grasp, he goes on a bloody rampage to thwart the ex-agent’s rescue mission. Deliver Us From Evil is both written & directed by Korean writer / filmmaker Won-Chan Hong, directing his second film after Office previously, and also a writer for the films The Chaser, The Scam, The Yellow Sea, and Confession of Murder. This originally opened in Korea last fall and was a box office success there, and it also played at a few other film festivals. Well Go USA will release Won-Chan Hong's Deliver Us From Evil in select theaters + on VOD starting sometime soon this summer season - stay tuned for an exact release date. For more info, visit Well Go's official website. Who's interested in this one?