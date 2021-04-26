Official US Trailer for Mohammad Rasoulof's Film 'There Is No Evil'

"The more I think about it, the more I realize I can't." Kino Lorber has revealed an official trailer for Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof's anthology film There Is No Evil. The film won the Golden Bear at last year's Berlin Film Festival, a prestigious prize. It features four narratives, each one addressing variations on the crucial themes of moral strength and the death penalty that ask to what extent individual freedom can be expressed under a despotic regime and its seemingly inescapable threats. Starring Ehsan Mirhosseini, Shaghayegh Shourian, Kaveh Ahangar, Alireza Zareparast, and Salar Khamseh. After winning at Berlinale, I've heard nothing but great things about this film, but coming from Iran it's a tough look at how hard it is to exist and live in such an oppressive society. Reviews say the film "pulses with humor, romance and life. Rasoulof has turned filmmaking into an act of resistance… every tale breathes." Powerful praise. And the cinematography is stunning, too. This look even better than expected! It's definitely worth a watch.

The four stories in the film offer variations on the crucial themes of moral strength and the death penalty, asking to what extent any individual freedom can be expressed under a despotic regime and its seemingly inescapable threats. Mohammad Rasoulof only creates a loose narrative link between these stories, and yet they are all tragically and inexorably connected. In the context of structural oppression, choice seems to be limited to either resisting or surviving. But with each abruptly interrupted story, we are urged to consider how men and women can assert their freedom in such situations. There Is No Evil, also known as Sheytan vojud nadarad, is written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, director of the films The Twilight, Iron Island, The White Meadows, Goodbye, Manuscripts Don't Burn, and A Man of Integrity previously. This first premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year, where it won the Golden Bear. Kino Lorber will debut There Is No Evil in select US theaters + virtual on May 14th. Visit the website.