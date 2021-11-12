Official US Trailer for 'Mothering Sunday' Starring Odessa Young

"I'm here to help you study?" "You're what I intend to study today…" Sony Pictures Classics has revealed an official US trailer for the romance Mothering Sunday, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at the Toronto & London Film Festivals this fall. We also posted a UK trailer a few months ago. Adapted from the novel by Graham Swift, the film is about a maid living in post-World War I England who secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman. It's described as an "luminous, intensely moving tale" of romance and love, "but events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever." The film stars Odessa Young and Josh O'Connor as the two lovers, with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Glenda Jackson, Simon Shepherd, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. So many sensual close-up shots in this trailer, my goodness! You might almost feel the tension flowing right from the screen. This is a much better trailer drawing you into the passion of the story.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Eva Husson's Mothering Sunday, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the official UK trailer for Husson's Mothering Sunday here, to see even more footage.

On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend an afternoon of abandon with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O'Connor), the boy from the manor house nearby who is Jane's long-term romantic love despite the fact that he's engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents' friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever… Mothering Sunday is directed by the acclaimed French filmmaker / writer Eva Husson, director of the movies Those for Whom It's Always Complicated, Bang Gang, and Girls of the Sun previously. The screenplay is written by Alice Birch, adapted from the novel by Graham Swift. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It opens in the UK beginning in November. Sony Classics will release Husson's Mothering Sunday in select US theaters starting February 25th, 2022. With an Oscar qualifying run on November 17th, 2021 this fall.