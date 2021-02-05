Official US Trailer for Mystery Thriller 'The Winter Lake' from Ireland

"You have to help me… it's the only way." Epic Picture Group has revealed an official trailer for the Irish dramatic thriller The Winter Lake, marking the feature directorial debut of Irish filmmaker Phil Sheerin. This originally premiered at last year's Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland. After making a grim discovery in a seasonal lake, a withdrawn teenager discovers the truth about his neighbors, a father & daughter harboring sinister secrets. Set around a mysterious lake. Starring Emma Mackey, Anson Boon, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton, and Mark McKenna. Early reviews say that "The Winter Lake packs an emotional punch – in turns haunting, painful, gentle and hopeful – and marks a strong, carefully constructed feature debut for Sheerin." There's some really sleek cinematography in this, looks like it might be a freaky thriller.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Phil Sheerin's The Winter Lake, direct from Epic's YouTube:

Holly’s dark secret is accidentally uncovered by her new emotionally unstable neighbor Tom. Holly and Tom are both pulled into a violent confrontation with Holly’s father who will do anything to keep Tom silent and their family secret buried. The Winter Lake is directed by Irish filmmaker Phil Sheerin, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by David Turpin. Produced by Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde & Anne-Marie Gélinas. This originally premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh last year, and also played at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Epic Pictures will release Sheerin's The Winter Lake in select US theaters on March 5th, then on VOD starting March 9th. Anyone?