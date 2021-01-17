Official US Trailer for Naomi Kawase's Family Drama 'True Mothers'

"Thank you for giving birth to him." Film Movement has unveiled an official US trailer for the latest feature film from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase. We first wrote about a teaser for this film last year, and it was initially scheduled to debut at the Cannes Film Festival (before the fest was cancelled). It will instead launch in "virtual cinemas" around the US at the end of this month after first opening in Japan last year. True Mothers, originally known as Asa ga Kuru in Japanese, is about a young Japanese couple that adopts a child, but then six years later they are contacted unexpectedly by the child's birth mother. Or at least a woman claiming to be the birth mother. Starring Arata Iura, Hiromi Nagasaku, Aju Makita, Miyoko Asada, Taketo Tanaka, and Ren Komai. True Mothers is also Japan's official submission to the Academy Awards this year. This looks like heart-wrenching and strikingly emotional cinematic storytelling.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Naomi Kawase's True Mothers, direct from FM's YouTube:

You can still view the original Cannes teaser for Kawase's True Mothers here, to see the first look again.

True Mothers tells the story of a young couple, Satoko and her husband, Kiyokazu, who after a long and painful experience with fertility treatment decide to adopt a child. Six years later, they get a threatening phone call from a woman named Hikari, who pretends to be the biological mother of the child and is ready to extort money from them. True Mothers, also known as Comes Morning or Asa ga Kuru (or 朝が来る) in Japanese, is directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase, director of many films including Suzaku, Firefly, Shara, The Mourning Forest, Nanayo, Hanezu, 60 Seconds of Solitude in Year Zero, Still the Water, Sweet Bean, Radiance, and Vision previously. The screenplay is based on a 2015 novel by Mizuki Tsujimura. This was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival last year. Film Movement will now release Kawase's True Mothers in "virtual cinemas" nationwide starting on January 29th. Interested?