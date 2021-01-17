MOVIE TRAILERS

Official US Trailer for Naomi Kawase's Family Drama 'True Mothers'

by
January 17, 2021
Source: YouTube

True Mothers Trailer

"Thank you for giving birth to him." Film Movement has unveiled an official US trailer for the latest feature film from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase. We first wrote about a teaser for this film last year, and it was initially scheduled to debut at the Cannes Film Festival (before the fest was cancelled). It will instead launch in "virtual cinemas" around the US at the end of this month after first opening in Japan last year. True Mothers, originally known as Asa ga Kuru in Japanese, is about a young Japanese couple that adopts a child, but then six years later they are contacted unexpectedly by the child's birth mother. Or at least a woman claiming to be the birth mother. Starring Arata Iura, Hiromi Nagasaku, Aju Makita, Miyoko Asada, Taketo Tanaka, and Ren Komai. True Mothers is also Japan's official submission to the Academy Awards this year. This looks like heart-wrenching and strikingly emotional cinematic storytelling.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Naomi Kawase's True Mothers, direct from FM's YouTube:

True Mothers US Poster

You can still view the original Cannes teaser for Kawase's True Mothers here, to see the first look again.

True Mothers tells the story of a young couple, Satoko and her husband, Kiyokazu, who after a long and painful experience with fertility treatment decide to adopt a child. Six years later, they get a threatening phone call from a woman named Hikari, who pretends to be the biological mother of the child and is ready to extort money from them. True Mothers, also known as Comes Morning or Asa ga Kuru (or 朝が来る) in Japanese, is directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase, director of many films including Suzaku, Firefly, Shara, The Mourning Forest, Nanayo, Hanezu, 60 Seconds of Solitude in Year Zero, Still the Water, Sweet Bean, Radiance, and Vision previously. The screenplay is based on a 2015 novel by Mizuki Tsujimura. This was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival last year. Film Movement will now release Kawase's True Mothers in "virtual cinemas" nationwide starting on January 29th. Interested?

Find more posts: Foreign Film, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here