Official US Trailer for Queer Drama 'Twilight's Kiss' from Hong Kong

"If we don't speak for ourselves, then who will?" Strand Releasing has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie queer drama from Hong Kong titled Twilight's Kiss, originally known as Suk Suk, both written & directed by filmmaker Ray Yeung. This originally premiered at the Busan Film Festival in 2019, and played at numerous other fests including the New Zealand & Prague Film Festivals last year. The film is a quiet portrayal of a gay relationship between two men in their twilight years. Pak, 70, a married taxi driver who refuses to retire meets Hoi, 65, a retired single father. Although both are secretly gay, they are proud of the families they have created through hard work and hardship over the years. As Pak and Hoi fall in love they contemplate a possible future together. Suk Suk studies the subtle day-to-day moments of the two men as they struggle between conventional morals and their personal desires. Starring Tai-Bo as Pak, Ben Yuen as Hoi, along with Au Ga Man Patra, Lo Chun Yip, Kong To, & Lam Yiu Sing. This looks quite good.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ray Yeung's Twilight's Kiss, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Twilight's Kiss (Suk Suk) presents the story of two closeted married men in their twilight years. One day Pak (Tai-Bo), 70, a taxi driver who refuses to retire, meets Hoi (Ben Yuen), 65, a retired single father, in a park. Despite years of societal and personal pressure, they are proud of the families they have created through hard work and determination. Yet in that brief initial encounter, something is unleashed in them which had been suppressed for so many years. As both men recount and recall their personal histories, they also contemplate a possible future together. Twilight's Kiss, originally known as Suk Suk or 叔．叔 in Cantonese, is both written & directed by Hong Kong writer / filmmaker Ray Yeung (aka Raymond Yeung), director of the films Cut Sleeve Boys and Front Cover previously, as well as a few short films. This originally premiered at the Busan Film Festival in 2019. Strand Releasing will debut Yeung's Twilight's Kiss in select US theaters starting on February 10th this winter. For more details, visit their official website. Interested?