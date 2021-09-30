Official US Trailer for Radu Jude's 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

"The more idiotic an opinion, the more important it is." Magnolia Pics has unveiled an official US trailer for the award-winning Romanian indie film Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the latest from filmmaker Radu Jude. This was made during the pandemic last year, with many scenes of people wearing masks. It premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the top prize - the Golden Bear. THE big winner of the festival this year. It's also played at Melbourne, New Horizons, IndieLisboa, Karlovy Vary, and New York Film Festivals. Emi, a school teacher, finds her career and reputation under threat after a personal sex tape is leaked on the Internet. Forced to meet the parents demanding her dismissal, Emi refuses to surrender to their pressure. It's also 3 films in one - there's 3 different segments in this, showing different perspectives and giving us more to consider and think about as viewers. Starring Katia Pascari, with Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Malai, Nicodim Ungureanu, and Alexandru Potocean. The film is an extremely provocative commentary on sex and speaks the truth, even if we don't like to hear it. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Radu Jude's Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, from YouTube:

Emi (Katia Pascariu), a schoolteacher in Romania, finds her reputation under threat after a personal sex tape is uploaded onto the internet. Forced to meet the parents demanding her dismissal, Emi refuses to surrender. Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is a film in three loosely connected parts: a walk in the city of Bucharest, then a playful essay on obscenities, all culminating, in the third part, in an incendiary comic confrontation. Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is both written and directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude, director of the films The Happiest Girl in the World, A Film for Friends, Everybody in Our Family, Aferim!, Scarred Hearts, I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians, and Uppercase Print previously, as well as numerous other short films. This initially premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Golden Bear top prize. It's also played at Melbourne, New Horizons, IndieLisboa, Karlovy Vary, and New York Film Festivals. Magnolia Pictures will debut Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn in select US theaters starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. Who's curious?