Official US Trailer for Rebellious B&W Russian Film 'Dear Comrades!'

"Soviet soldiers would never shoot at the people! How am I supposed to forget this?" Neon has released an official US trailer for the acclaimed Russian film titled Dear Comrades!, which originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year where it won a Special Jury Prize. The film is the latest work from popular Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky (Uncle Vanya), telling the story of a communist woman in a small town in 1962 whose life is changed when the Soviet army attacks and kills people during an uprising and protest. It's based on a tragic true story that happened on June 2nd, 1962 in Novocherkassk that was kept secret until an investigation in the 90s. The victims were secretly buried in graves under fake names so they could never be found. Major suspects among the top Soviet officials were all dead by that time. And the culprits have never been convicted, of course. Starring Julia Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrei Gusev, Yulia Burova, and Sergei Erlish. Presented in B&W in the 4:3 Academy ratio. Take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Andrei Konchalovsky's Dear Comrades!, on Neon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first festival trailer for Konchalovsky's Dear Comrades! here, to view more footage.

A provincial town in the south of the USSR, in 1962. Lyudmila, a devout Communist Party official and idealistic veteran of WWII, is a scourge of anything she perceives as anti- Soviet sentiment. Together with other local Party officials, she is taken by surprise by a strike at the local factory, in which her own daughter is taking part. As the situation quickly spirals out of control, Lyudmila begins a desperate search for her daughter in the face of curfews, mass arrests, and the authorities' ruthless attempts to cover up the state violence. Her once unquestioning faith in the Party line is shaken by her growing awareness of its human toll, tearing apart the world she thought she knew. Dear Comrades!, originally known as Дорогие товарищи in Russian, is made by acclaimed, prolific Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky, director of many films including Uncle Vanya, A Lover's Romance, The First Teacher, Maria's Lovers, Runaway Train, Duet for One, Tango & Cash, The Inner Circle, House of Fools, Gloss, The Nutcracker 3D, Paradise, and Sin most recently. The screenplay is by Andrei Konchalovsky and Elena Kiseleva. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it played at the Chicago Film Festival. Neon releases Konchalovsky's Dear Comrades! in "virtual cinemas" starting January 29th, then on VOD + Hulu starting February 5th.