Official US Trailer for Serbian WWII-Set Drama 'Dara in Jasenovac'

"You can endure it all, my dear Dara." 101 Studios has debuted an official US trailer for the Serbian WWII drama Dara in Jasenovac, made by acclaimed Yugoslavian filmmaker Predrag Peter Antonijevic. This is Serbia's official Academy Awards selection for Best International Feature this year. In the summer of 1942, the family of twelve-year-old girl Dara was taken away and separated into two concentration camps. She is witnessing all the horrors of the Ustashe regime. After her brother and mother are killed, she tries to save the life of her younger brother, hoping that her father may still be alive. The film is set in the Nazi-occupied Croatian Ustasha regime "NDH" in former Yugoslavia during WWII. This is the first modern WWII movie that takes place in or shows this NDH era camp. The cast includes Biljana Cekic as Dara, along with Anja Stanic, Zlatan Vidovic, Luka Saranovic, Jakov Saranovic, Simon Saranovic, Sandra Ljubojevic, Nikola Radulj, and Rajko Lukac. This looks like another harrowing story of perseverance and tenacity.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Predrag Antonijevic's Dara in Jasenovac, from YouTube:

Set in 1940s Croatia, Dara in Jasenovac follows 10-year-old Dara (Biljana Cekic) as she comes face-to-face with the horrors of the Holocaust-era after she, her mother and siblings are sent to the concentration camp complex known as Jasenovac. Considered one of the most overlooked parts of history, Jasenovac is not run by the Germans but by the fascist Ustase who brutally murdered Jews, Serb and Roma people, which included many women and children. As unspeakable atrocities start to unfold, Dara must summon tremendous courage to protect her infant brother from a terrible fate while safeguarding her own survival plotting a precarious path toward freedom. Dara in Jasenovac, originally known as Dara iz Jasenovca, is directed by acclaimed Yugoslavian filmmaker Predrag Antonijevic, director of films Balkan Express 2, The Little One, Savior, Hard Cash, Ghost of New Orleans, Breaking at the Edge, and A Soldier's Courage previously. The screenplay is by Natasa Drakulic. This first opened in theaters in Serbia last fall. 101 Studios will release Antonijevic's Dara in Jasenovac in select US theaters starting February 5th, 2021 this winter.