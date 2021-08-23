Official US Trailer for Snowy French Crime Drama 'Only the Animals'

"Ducat's wife is still missing." Cohen Media Group has released an official trailer for Only the Animals (originally Seules les Bêtes), a French crime drama from German filmmaker Dominik Moll (With a Friend Like Harry, The Monk) that is finally opening in the US this fall. This premiered back in 2019 and already opened in France and most of Europe. Following the disappearance of a woman during a snowstorm, five strangers in a remote mountain town are caught up in a mystery that spans continents and which none of them expected. "Award-winning director Dominik Moll returns with another thriller exploring our darker desires." The film's ensemble cast includes Denis Ménochet, Laure Calamy, Damien Bonnard, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Bastien Bouillon, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, and Jenny Bellay. This looks like a dark, stylish thriller with intertwining storylines. I'm always curious to see how everyone & everything connects.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Dominik Moll's Only the Animals, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original French trailer for Dominik Moll's Only the Animals, also found on YouTube:

Official description: Two depressed farmers, an unfaithful wife, a lovelorn waitress and an African con artist are drawn together in a dark mystery surrounding the disappearance of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi's glamourous Evelyne Ducat. The action switches between international locations as the links between the characters are gradually revealed. Stylishly shot and elegantly structured, Only the Animals finds Moll at the height of his storytelling powers and working with an excellent cast, whose characters’ motivations call into question the contrast between our public and private lives. Only the Animals, originally known as Seules les Bêtes in French, is directed by German filmmaker Dominik Moll, director of the films Intimité, With a Friend Like Harry, Lemming, The Monk, and News from Planet Mars previously. The screenplay is written by Gilles Marchand and Dominik Moll, adapted from the novel written by Colin Niel. This originally premiered at the Venice Days Festival in 2019. Cohen Media Group will release Moll's Only the Animals in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting October 15th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested in watching?