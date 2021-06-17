Official US Trailer for Strange Polish 'Never Gonna Snow Again' Film

"I heard you had great abilities, sir." Kino Lorber has released an official US trailer for the strange Polish drama Never Gonna Snow Again, which first premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year. We ran a teaser and a full trailer last year in the fall. On a gray, foggy morning outside a large Polish city, a masseur apparently from Ukraine named Zhenia enters the lives of the wealthy residents of a gated community. With his hypnotic presence and quasi-magical abilities, he is able to get a residence permit and starts plying his trade. The well-to-do residents in their own cookie-cutter suburban homes seemingly have it all, but they all suffer from an inner sadness, some unexplained longing. The attractive and mysterious newcomer's hands heal, and Zhenia’s eyes seem to penetrate their souls. Starring Alec Utgoff, Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza, Weronika Rosati, Katarzyna Figura. I'd say that comparison to Twin Peaks and Teorema in this trailer is spot on. Not even sure how to properly describe the film - very odd yet very "beguiling" indeed.

Here's the official US trailer for Malgorzata Szumowska's Never Gonna Snow Again, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser for Szumowska's Never Gonna Snow Again here, or last year's full trailer.

On one grey, foggy morning in a large, Eastern European city, a mysterious person appears – a man carrying a bed. The visitor uses magical, hypnotic techniques to get a residence permit and starts working as a masseur in a suburban housing estate. The bland, gated community, built for the rich in the middle of what used to be a cabbage field, is walled off from the 'worse' world around it. Never Gonna Snow Again, known as Śniegu już nigdy nie będzie in Polish, is directed by Polish filmmaker Malgorzata Szumowska, director of the films Happy Man, Stranger, 33 Scenes from Life, Elles, In the Name Of, Body, Mug, and The Other Lamb previously. Co-directed by cinematographer Michal Englert. The screenplay is also written by Malgorzata Szumowska & Michal Englert. This initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and opened in Poland last fall. Kino Lorber will release Never Gonna Snow Again in US theaters on July 30th.