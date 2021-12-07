Official US Trailer for Stuck-at-Home Sci-Fi Drama 'The Pink Cloud'

"Giovana, you have to accept the cloud." Blue Fox Entertainment has released an official US trailer for the Brazilian indie sci-fi drama The Pink Cloud. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is finally getting a theatrical release (in NY & LA) starting in January 2022. The whole film is eerily related to the pandemic, but was actually written & shot all before it happened. After a toxic and mysterious pink cloud appears, Giovana finds herself stuck in a flat with a man she just met, changing her life in a way she never expected. As months pass and the planet settles into an extended quarantine, their world shrinks, and they are forced to come to terms with an accelerated timeline for their relationship. Starring Renata de Lélis and Eduardo Mendonça. A story about the oppressive feeling of relationships and family life, but there's more nuance in the two performances and how they evolve over time. I saw it at Sundance and it's quite good - the overbearing pinkness is a main character entirely its own. Worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Iuli Gerbase's The Pink Cloud, direct from YouTube:

Life changes on a dime when a toxic and mysterious pink cloud appears across the globe, forcing the world indoors immediately and indefinitely. In Brazil, Giovana (Renata de Lélis) finds herself stuck in her apartment with a man she just met (Eduardo Mendonça). But their carefree one-night stand grows into a years-long relationship complicated by a child and increasingly divergent views as they try to imagine a future in the depths of a potentially never-ending lockdown. Written in 2017, shot in 2019, this stunning, slow-burn sci-fi debut from writer/director luli Gerbase is both an eerily prescient reflection of our reality and a cathartic exploration of hope and despair, love and fear, and the boundlessness and limits of our ability as humans to adapt. The Pink Cloud is written and directed by Brazilian filmmaker Iuli Gerbase, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and some TV work. It's produced by Patricia Barbieri. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Blue Fox Ent. will debut The Pink Cloud in select US theaters (NY & LA) on January 14th, 2022, then VOD on March 1st, 2022.