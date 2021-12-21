Official US Trailer for Supernatural Horror Thriller 'Fallen' from Italy

"The time has come when even the holiest of saints must become executioners." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an Italian indie horror titled Fallen, a sort of zombie film but not really. The description for this one is a bit strange - the trailer makes it look like there's some kind of "evil menace" taking over the world. Not a virus, but what? Years later, he lives on a remote farm with his daughter, haunted by the faces of those he saved and those he could not. After finding a pale humanoid creature lurking in the woods one night, he shoots and cremates the monster. But he discovers that the beast was not alone and his troubles have only begun. Starring Andrea Zirio, Ortensia Fioravanti, and Fabio Tarditi. This doesn't look like there's much to it, but horror fans should take note. It's worthwhile to keep an eye on international horror.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Manfe Lozial's Fallen, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Father Abraham was ready to save the world from an evil menace using exorcism—until tragedy struck. Years later, he lives on a remote farm with his daughter, haunted by the faces of those he saved and those he could not. After finding a strange, pale humanoid creature lurking in the woods one night, he shoots and cremates the monster. But all too soon he discovers that the beast was not alone and his troubles have only begun. This frightening supernatural horror tale will chill you to your soul. Fallen, originally known as Baby Doll, is both written & directed by Italian filmmaker Manfre Lozial, making his feature directorial debut with this project. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Lozial's Fallen horror film direct-to-VOD / DVD on February 22nd, 2022 this winter. Interested?