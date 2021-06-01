Official US Trailer for 'The Ape Star' Animated Movie from Sweden

"Join Jonna and Gorilla on their quest!" Viva Pictures has released a new US trailer for a Swedish animated movie called Ape Star, or The Ape Star, which also opens in theaters in Sweden this month. Telling the story of a young orphan girl who meets the perfect parent – that just so happens to be a gorilla. Jonna has lived at the orphanage all her life. One day a Gorilla comes and adopts her. It takes some time for Jonna to get used to her new mother, but just as everything starts becoming good, the local authorities threaten their existence. Featuring the voices of Rebecca Gerstmann as Jonna, Pernilla August as Gorillan, Melinda Kinnaman as Gerd, Stellan Skarsgård as Tord, with Jack Bergenholz and Gunnar Bolin. Playing at this year's Annecy Film Festival before opening. This looks like it has lovely animation and a heartfelt story.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Linda Hambäck's Ape Star, direct from YouTube / Apple:

Jonna is a feisty young orphan who wants to be adopted more than anything. But when her potential new mom drives up to the orphanage, she gets a big shock when the door opens and a gorilla steps out! The ape and girl quickly overcome their physical differences. But will their newfound love survive the scheming of a local bully who's out to separate the two? Ape Star, also known as Apstjärnan in Swedish or The Ape Star, is made by Swedish-Korean animation producer / filmmaker Linda Hambäck, director of the films The World of Dolores & Gunellen and Gordon & Paddy previously, and a producer on many short films. The screenplay is written by Janne Vierth, adapted from Frida Nilsson's book of the same name. This opens first in cinemas in Sweden starting this June. No US release date is set yet - expected to arrive later this summer.