Official US Trailer for the Billy Tipton Documentary 'No Ordinary Man'

"He was an doting, loving, caring, ordinary father." Oscilliscope Labs in the US has revealed an official US trailer for a fascinating music history documentary called No Ordinary Man, from acclaimed filmmakers Aisling Chin-Yee & Chase Joynt. This premiered at TIFF last year and already opened in Canada (watch the first official trailer) with a theatrical release in the US set for this July. More than just a simple story about a musician many don't know… No Ordinary Man is an in-depth look at the life of musician & trans culture icon Billy Tipton. Complicated, beautiful, historically unrivaled, this uniquely groundbreaking film shows what's truly possible when a community collaborates to honor the legacy of an unlikely hero. For decades, the life of American Jazz musician, Billy Tipton, was framed as the story of an ambitious woman passing as a man in pursuit of a music career. But that's not the real truth – learn the full story in this uplifting doc.

New US trailer (+ poster) for Aisling Chin-Yee & Chase Joynt's doc No Ordinary Man, from YouTube:

You can watch the other official trailer for the No Ordinary Man documentary here, to see more footage.

For decades, the life of American Jazz musician, Billy Tipton, was framed as the story of an ambitious woman passing as a man in pursuit of a music career. In this documentary, Tipton's story is re-imagined and performed by trans artists as they collectively paint a portrait of an unlikely hero. Together, the filmmakers join Tipton's son, Billy Jr. to reckon with a complicated and contested legacy: how do you tell the story of someone who was hiding in plain sight yet desperate to be seen? No Ordinary Man is co-directed by filmmakers Aisling Chin-Yee (producer / director of the film The Rest of Us; making her first doc feature) & Chase Joynt (visual artist / director of the doc Framing Agnes previously). Produced by Sarah Spring. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will release No Ordinary Man in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting July 16th, 2021 this summer. Anyone interested?