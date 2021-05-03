Official US Trailer for Wacky R. W. Fassbinder Film 'Enfant Terrible'

"Have you still not understood what that means, you amateurs? Damn." Dark Star Pictures has unveiled a new official US trailer for the strange German drama Enfant Terrible, a film about the infamous German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder. This was originally set to premiere at last year's Cannes (watch last year's trailer), then played at a few other fall festivals anyway, and is now opening in the US this spring. The film examines the life and the impact of iconic German New Wave director, Rainer Werner Fassbinder. Fassbinder had a strong connection with Cannes after his drama Ali: Fear Eats The Soul, starring Mira and Salem, premiered in Competition in 1974 to critical acclaim, catapulting him onto the world stage. Oliver Masucci stars as Fassbinder, with a cast featuring Katja Riemann, Erdal Yildiz as the director's lover El Hedi ben Salem, Eva Mattes as actress Brigitte Mira, Antoine Monot Jr., Götz Otto as Oscar-winning US actor Jack Palance, plus Alexander Scheer as Andy Warhol. The film looks very funky and quite kinky.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Oskar Roehler's Enfant Terrible, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the original international trailer for Roehler's Enfant Terrible here, to viw more footage.

This is the story of a child of his time: The story of an extremely talented and dynamic artist called Rainer Werner Fassbinder who dreams of making movies about the cold-hearted, archaic Federal German society and about the longing for respect and love of the outsiders – foreigners, underprivileged groups, small convicts. His fulminant rise to being one of the most important directors in Europe correlates with his mental and physical fall and his early death. Enfant Terrible is directed by veteran German filmmaker Oskar Roehler, director of many films including Gentleman, Silvester Countdown, No Place to Go, Suck My Dick, Beloved Sister, Angst, Agnes and His Brothers, The Elementary Particles, Lulu and Jimi, Source of Life, Punk Berlin 1982, and Subs previously. The screenplay is written by Klaus Richter, from a story by Oskar Roehler and Klaus Richter. This was initially chosen as part of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before it was cancelled. It already opened in Germany last fall. Dark Star Pics will finally release Roehler's Enfant Terrible in select US theaters on May 7th, then on VOD starting June 15th this summer. Want to watch?