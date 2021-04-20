Official US Trailer for WWII Movie 'Into The Darkness' from Denmark

"I'm just trying to save us." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a WWII resistance movement film from Denmark called Into the Darkness (or De forbandede år in Danish meaning The Damned Years), from filmmaker Anders Refn. This already opened in Denmark early last year, and is finally getting a VOD release in the US this May. Denmark, April 1940. Danish industrialist (portrayed by Jesper Christensen of James Bond fame), cooperates and profits from the German occupation of Denmark. While his family finds themselves on opposite sides of the conflict. The film also seems to examine the difference between generations, and how one of the sons becomes a resistance fighter in Denmark during WWII. The cast includes Bodil Jørgensen, Mads Reuther, Gustav Dyekjær Giese, Sara Viktoria Bjerregaard, Lue Dittmann Støvelbæk, and Sylvester Byder. This looks like a potent film about guilt and the things that people do under pressure. And a reminder about how we need to do more to never let it happen again.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Anders Refn's Into The Darkness, direct from YouTube:

Through a family and the relation between father and son, the film describes the dilemmas of the Danish population during World War II. Like the government, the farmers and industry, the father, a successful owner of a big electronics factory, tries to make the best of the situation to keep the factory wheels rolling. However, this leads him into a problematic collaboration with the Germans… His son, on the contrary, reacts against the increasing oppression and persecution of Jews and communists by joining the rising resistance movement. Into the Darkness also known as De forbandede år in Danish, is directed by Danish editor / filmmaker Anders Refn, director of the films Cop, The Heritage, The Flying Devils, and Black Harvest previously, as well as editing work on many features. The screenplay is written by Flemming Quist Møller and Anders Refn. Produced by Lene Børglum. This originally opened in Denmark last year. Goldwyn Films will release Refn's Into The Darkness direct-to-VOD in the US on May 21st. Visit the official website.