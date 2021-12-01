Old Code + New Faces in Promo Trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

"Maybe this isn't the story you think it is…" Oh yes! WB has unveiled a brand new 45-sec promo trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this month. I can't wait!! This is the first trailer since the original debut in September that contains new footage (everything else has been different edits / remixes). And this trailer makes things even more interesting by cutting & transitioning between some familiar faces & scenes. A very clear indication that there's layers upon layers of Matrixes (Matrices?) in this next movie. The rumor has been that this bright new Matrix is actually another Matrix within the old Matrix to control Neo and his narrative. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, & Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with Resurrections newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. Tickets go on sale starting December 6th - as mentioned in the tweet where this latest trailer was first seen. Check it out below.

Here's the newest promo trailer for Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, found via Twitter:

Plus this extra Japanese TV trailer for Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, via YouTube:

For more updates and hidden clues, visit the recently relaunched official website at: whatisthematrix.com

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. Matrix Resurrections, also known as The Matrix 4, is directed by American filmmaker Lana Wachowski, the co-director of the films Bound, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded & Revolutions, Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, and the TV series "Sense8" previously, now making her solo debut as a director while her sister works on other projects. The screenplay is written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon. Based on characters created by The Wachowskis. Produced by Lana Wachowski and Grant Hill. With cinematography by John Toll. WB will debut Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections in theaters everywhere + streaming on HBO Max starting December 22nd, 2021 later this fall. Watch the first official trailer here. Who's ready?