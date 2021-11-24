Oliver Stone's 'JFK: Destiny Betrayed' Doc Mini-Series Official Trailer

"There is now so much more that we know." Madman Films in Australia has debuted an official trailer for a seemingly different cut of Oliver Stone's new JFK documentary follow-up this year. Their version is officially titled JFK: Destiny Betrayed, which is described as a "four-part 'deep dive' into the infamous Kennedy assassination." The original version, titled JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass (watch that trailer) premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year and is still set to be released later (likely in 2022) in the US. Maybe it will be re-cut, too? Fresh evidence reveals the truth behind the lies and misinformation like no other JFK documentary has done before. The Cannes premiere cut is two hours, but this "four-part" version seems to include even more footage. "Viewers are also given a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the post-assassination actions and initial suspicions of Kennedy's brother, Robert, as well as his views on the official Warren Commission investigation. Additionally, assassination forensic and ballistic evidence is explored here in great detail." With narration by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer for Oliver Stone's doc JFK: Destiny Betrayed, direct from Madman's YouTube:

JFK: Destiny Betrayed is #OliverStone's four-part "deep dive" into the infamous Kennedy assassination. Over a period of months, Stone spoke to a diverse array of authors, historians, witnesses, and experts in forensics, ballistics, medicine. Subjects covered in the mini-series include the early formation of President Kennedy's foreign policy worldview, his travels to Vietnam as a senator (where he saw first-hand the French losing their colonial war), his support of fledgling democracies in Africa, and his anti-colonial convictions which put him in opposition to the Eisenhower administration, the CIA, and Pentagon. JFK: Destiny Betrayed is directed by award-winning American filmmaker Oliver Stone, director of many great features as well as the doc films Comandante, South of the Border, Castro in Winter, and Mi Amigo Hugo previously. Produced by Robert S. Wilson. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year as the film JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, playing in the Cannes Premiere section. Madman has released JFK: Destiny Betrayed in Australia on VOD to watch now. No US release date is set.