Oliver Stone's 'JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass' Doc Trailer

"The Warren Commission successfully deceived the public." Altitude Films in the UK has unveiled the first official trailer for JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, a new documentary from filmmaker Oliver Stone. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and still doesn't have a release date set but we're keeping an eye on it anyway. The doc film is a follow-up to Oliver Stone's 1991 feature JFK, which won two Oscars and was nominated for six others. Even though the government is delaying the release of the JFK files right on the verge of their reveal, Oliver Stone isn't waiting anymore. The film examines more declassified files related to President Kennedy's assassination in a larger context, aiming to shine more light on what really happened in 1963. And it makes the case that compelling evidence proves that the Kennedy case 'conspiracy theory' is now 'conspiracy fact'. Which has been pretty obvious for years already, but he's trying to make us all even more aware with this film. Take a look at the trailer below.

First trailer (+ poster) for Oliver Stone's doc JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass on YouTube:

Thirty years after premiering his film JFK, filmmaker Oliver Stone takes viewers on a journey through recently declassified evidence in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November of 1963 -- the most consequential American murder mystery of the twentieth century. Joined by Academy Award-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of medical and ballistics experts, historians, and witnesses, Stone presents compelling evidence that in the Kennedy case 'conspiracy theory' is now 'conspiracy fact.' JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass is directed by award-winning American filmmaker Oliver Stone, director of many great features as well as the doc films Comandante, South of the Border, Castro in Winter, and Mi Amigo Hugo previously. Produced by Robert S. Wilson. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, playing in the new Cannes Premiere section; the film also stopped by the Deauville, Zurich, and Rome Film Festivals this year. No US release date has been set just yet - stay tuned. First impression? Who's interested to find out more?