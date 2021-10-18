Olivia Colman & Dakota Johnson in 'The Lost Daughter' Official Trailer

"Children are a crushing responsibility." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for an acclaimed film titled The Lost Daughter, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. She both writes and directs this adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name about two mothers who meet on a beach. The Lost Daughter premiered at both the 2021 Venice & Telluride Film Festivals this year, earning a number of rave reviews (ours included). A woman's beach vacation in Greece takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront the decisions of her past. Olivia Colman stars, with a cast including Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Paul Mescal. This is one of my favorite films from the Venice Film Festival this year, I can't stop thinking about it. I adore the score AND performances AND the story, everything going on in this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter, direct from YouTube:

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship (and their raucous extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her memories of the terror, confusion, intensity of early motherhood. An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences. The Lost Daughter is written and directed by American actor / producer / filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, making her feature directorial debut with this film. She also produced The Kindergarten Teacher a few years ago. Adapted from the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, first published in 2006. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice & Telluride Film Festivals this year (our review). Netflix will debut Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter in select theaters on December 17th, 2021, streaming on Netflix starting December 31st later this year.