Olivia Colman & David Thewlis Become Killers in 'Landscapers' Teaser

"My husband and I got ourselves into a bit of a pickle." A big time pickle. HBO has debuted a teaser trailer for a new 4 episode mini-series titled Landscapers, directed by the British filmmaker Will Sharpe, who also made this year's fantastic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (one of my faves). Supposedly based on a true story, which doesn't seem that surprising to learn, a devoted and mild-mannered couple decides to kill their spouse's parents. They only get in trouble when two bodies are found. Sharpe directs this "exploration of love and fantasy," which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Starring the talented Olivia Colman (who's also in this year's The Lost Daughter film) and Emmy nominee David Thewlis, along with Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. This is just oozing with style and all kinds of funky shots galore, including a B&W segment when they're in court, along with wide angle shots inside a phone booth and so much more. I'm certainly curious about this.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Ed Sinclair's series Landscapers, direct from HBO's YouTube:

"You do want us to know the truth, don't you?" Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (David Thewlis & Olivia Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Landscapers features four episodes directed by British actor / filmmaker Will Sharpe, director of the films Black Pond, The Darkest Universe, and also this year's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. The mini-series is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Produced by Katie Carpenter, and SISTER in association with South of the River Pictures for HBO and Sky Studios. HBO will debut Landscapers streaming on HBO Max starting on December 6th, 2021 this fall. Intrigued?