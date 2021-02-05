Olivia Cooke & Ben Hardy in Crime Thriller 'Pixie' Official US Trailer

"You're saying it's priests that are after us?" "Deadly, gangster priests – yeah." Paramount + Saban Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the crime comedy Pixie, the latest film from St Trinian's director / producer Barnaby Thompson. We posted the original UK trailer for this last fall before it opened over there, and now it arrives in the US this March. To avenge her mother's death, Pixie masterminds a heist but must flee across Ireland from gangsters, take on the patriarchy, and choose her own destiny. She teams up with a pair of misfits – and the trio will scheme and swindle anyone they come across in this hilarious and thrilling adventure. Olivia Cooke stars as Pixie, she's joined by Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Alec Baldwin, Colm Meaney, Ned Dennehy, Dylan Moran, & Sebastian De Souza. This looks like some wicked fun.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Barnaby Thompson's Pixie, direct from YouTube:

Pixie (Olivia Cooke) wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by… deadly gangster priests. She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life. Pixie is directed by British producer-turned-filmmaker Barnaby Thompson, director of both the comedy-adventure films St Trinian's and St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold previously. The screenplay is written by Preston Thompson. It's produced by James Clayton and Barnaby Thompson. The film already opened in the UK last fall. Saban + Paramount will release Thompson's Pixie in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 5th.