On Their Way to a New Year's Eve 1999 Party in UK Trailer for 'Pirates'

"Getting into that party is the only thing that matters." "Boys – we're going on a mission." Picturehouse in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for an indie flick called Pirates, just that, Pirates and that's it. This is being billed as "the world's shortest road movie", following three eighteen-year-old friends on their journey from North to South London on New Year's Eve 1999. They drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205 pumping out a live garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. Determined to see out the century with a bang they drive from place to place in a desperate search for any tickets for the best millennium party ever. Starring Elliot Edusah, Jordan Peters, and Reda Elazouar, with Kassius Nelson, Youssef Kerkour, Rebekah Murrell, and Aaron Shosanya. Ohhh yeah, this looks rad! Always fun to take a journey back in time and hang out with some youngsters just trying to party.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Reggie Yates' Pirates, direct from Picturehouse's YouTube:

"The world's shortest road movie." It's New Year's Eve 1999. Cappo, Two Tonne and Kid drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205, pumping a live UK garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. As the eighteen-year-olds step into adulthood they know their lives and friendships are on the brink of change. Determined to end the century on a bang they drive across the city in a desperate search to find tickets for the best millennium party EVER. Pirates is both written and directed by English actor / filmmaker Reggie Yates, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Polly Leys and Kate Norrish. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Picturehouse will release Yates' Pirates in UK + Ireland cinemas starting on November 26th, 2021 this fall. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned. Stop by the film's official site.