On Vacation in Animated Sequel 'The Addams Family 2' Second Trailer

"This trip will bring the Addams closer than ever before!" MGM + UA have debuted a second official trailer for The Addams Family 2, the animated horror comedy sequel to The Addams Family update from 2019. To reclaim the family bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? This new one has rounded out its stellar voice cast with the additions of Bill Hader as all-new character Cyrus, and Javon "Wanna" Walton taking on the role of the youngest Addams sibling, Pugsley. Hader and Walton join returning Addams Family film stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) as well as Snoop Dogg (as It). Director Greg Tiernan has also returned for the sequel, which will be released in theaters + on VOD at the beginning of October this year. This really doesn't look like that great of a sequel, I'd rather see the other Hotel Transylvania sequel instead. Have fun.

Here's the second full trailer for Greg Tiernan & Conrad Vernon's The Addams Family 2, on YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first full trailer for MGM's The Addams Family 2 here, or last year's teaser here.

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the new animated comedy sequel The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie, The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go. The Addams Family 2 is once again co-directed by veteran animators / filmmakers Greg Tiernan (of Happily N'Ever After and the Thomas & Friends franchise) & Conrad Vernon (of Shrek 2, Monsters vs Aliens, Madagascar 3 previously) - both of Sausage Party and the first Addams Family movie previously. The screenplay is written by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez; based on the characters created by Charles Addams, originally as one-panel cartoons for New Yorker. MGM + United Artists will debut Tiernan & Vernon's sequel The Addams Family 2 in theaters everywhere + on VOD service starting on October 1st, 2021 this fall. Anyone want to watch this? Or not?