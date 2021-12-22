One Deadly Night in Thriller 'Confession' Trailer with Colm Meaney

"It's too late for me… I'm already dead." Uncork'd Ent. has revealed the trailer for a UK action thriller titled Confession, from filmmaker David Beton. This one is arriving in theaters + on VOD in the US starting in January, despite not picking up any buzz before this debut. One church, one priest, a wounded man and his loaded gun. An intense thriller that plays out in real time during one night where a vengeful confession must take place. Starring Stephen Moyer & Colm Meaney, with Clare-Hope Ashitey, Kris Johnson, and Sadie Jean Shirley. "Confession is a very suspenseful, thrilling ride with terrific performances from two always-dependable performers, Moyer and Meaney." This looks like an engaging battle of wits, as the three people inside this church confront and accuse each other back & forth to the end. It might be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Beton's Confession, direct from YouTube:

One church. One priest. One deadly night. An intense-thriller played in real time during one fateful night, Confession fixes on a wounded man (Stephen Moyer) who decides to take a priest (Colm Meaney) hostage, determined to confess to a past misdemeanor before it's too late. Confession is both written and directed by British filmmaker David Beton (aka "Ronnie Thompson"), director of the films Tower Block, I Am Soldier, and The Hatton Garden Job (also titled One Last Heist) previously. It's produced by Jeet Thakrar and Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar of Picture Perfect. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Entertainment will release Beton's Confession in select US theaters starting January 21st, 2022 next month, followed by a VOD release starting on January 25th. How does it look? Interested?