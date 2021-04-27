One Final 2021 Trailer for Will Gluck's 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway'

"Do you know what happens after you eat too much sugar?" Sony Pictures has unveiled one more official 2021 trailer for the live-action CG hybrid sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the follow-up to Sony's Peter Rabbit movie from 2018. This was initially supposed to open last spring, and we ran the first official trailer more than a year ago. Sony seems intent on this being a hit in theaters, hence waiting until they've re-opened fully this summer. In this sequel, Peter leaves the old garden to head to the city, finding himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. But when his family risks everything to come looking for him and bring him home, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. James Corden returns, with Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, and Daisy Ridley as Cotton-Tail. This looks even more ridiculous than it did last year. But maybe the kids will love it.

Here's the final 2021 trailer (+ poster) for Will Gluck's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, from YouTube:

You can still watch the 2019 teaser trailer for Peter Rabbit 2 here, or the early 2020 trailer for this here.

In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is directed by American filmmaker Will Gluck, of the films Fired Up!, Easy A, Friends with Benefits, Annie, and the first Peter Rabbit previously. The screenplay is by Will Gluck & Patrick Burleigh. Based on the characters and tales of "Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter. This was originally supposed to open in theaters in spring of 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Sony Pictures will now release Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in theaters everywhere starting June 18th, 2021 this summer.