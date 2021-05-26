One Final 'Lullaby' Trailer for 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Sequel

"Let's go do what we do and blow some things up!" Lionsgate + Millennium have released one final kooky "Lullaby" trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (otherwise known as Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard without the "the"), another action movie sequel arriving this summer. We've posted two other fun trailers before this one. This crazy trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman villain played by Antonio Banderas. Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson return, with a huge cast including Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and featuring Richard E. Grant. This is the kind of amusing, ridiculous marketing that's actually going to get people back into theaters to watch this - hell yes, Lionsgate.

The world's most lethal odd couple – the bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven entirety over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as…well, you'll have to see. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is once again directed by Australian filmmaker Patrick Hughes, of the first The Hitman's Bodyguard, plus the films Red Hill and The Expendables 3, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Tom O'Connor, Brandon Murphy, and Phillip Murphy; from characters created by Tom O'Connor. Lionsgate + Millennium Media will release The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in theaters exclusively starting June 16th, 2021 in the summer. Who's down?