One Final Trailer for Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' Opening This Month

"I maybe spent too much of my life just remembering." Searchlight Pictures has debuted one final trailer for Nomadland, which is now opening in theaters in the US in a few weeks (here's the teaser & other trailer). It will also launch on Hulu the same day for everyone to watch. The third feature from acclaimed filmmaker Chloe Zhao, the film follows a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the "Great Recession", embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. A story about our changing times. Starring Frances McDormand. It also features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West. This is currently the Best Picture frontrunner for the Oscars from 2020, and it could end up winning (deserves it). If you haven't seen it yet, we encourage viewing this when it opens this month.

Here's the second full trailer (+ new poster) for Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can also view the first teaser trailer for Chloe Zhao's Nomadland here, or the other full trailer here.

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. Nomadland is both written and directed by award-winning Chinese-American filmmaker Chloé Zhao, director of the films Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider previously; she is also directed Marvel's Eternals due for release next year. Based on the book by Jessica Bruder. Produced by Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, and Chloé Zhao. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto Film Festivals this year, where it won the Golden Lion Award. Searchlight Pictures will now release Chloe Zhao's Nomadland in select US theaters + also on Hulu starting February 19th, 2021.