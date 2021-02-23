One Final Trailer for 'The Mauritanian' Film - Now Playing in Theaters

"Rough justice… That's what this administration wants." STX has released one more final trailer for The Mauritanian, the true story legal thriller filmmaker Kevin Macdonald about a prisoner in Guantanamo Bay. Based on the book "Guantanamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, the film tells the story of a detainee at the US military's Gitmo detention center who is held without charges for over a decade. He hopes for help from a new defense attorney. Their controversial advocacy, with new evidence uncovered by the formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Couch, eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy. The film's ensemble cast includes Tahar Rahim as Mohamedou Ould Slahi, as well as Jodie Foster, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, Shailene Woodley, plus Benedict Cumberbatch. The real highlight of this film is seeing Tahar Rahim's performance, which is absolutely phenomenal and makes this is a worthwhile watch. A tragic story, but there is some hope in compassion, and with those who care about others no matter what.

Here's the second trailer (+ intl. poster) for Kevin Macdonald's The Mauritanian, from STX's YouTube:

Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy. Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir "Guantanamo Diary", this is the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds. The Mauritanian is directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, director of the feature films The Last King of Scotland, State of Play, The Eagle, How I Live Now, and Black Sea previously, plus numerous docs including Life in a Day, Marley, Sky Ladder, and Whitney. The screenplay is written by M.B. Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani; from the book "Guantanamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi. STX will release Macdonald's The Mauritanian in theaters on February 12, 2021; it will also be available on VOD starting March 2nd.