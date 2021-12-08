One More Amazon Trailer for 'Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania'

"Being a human is the worst." Amazon Prime has debuted a final official trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4, also known as Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, continuing the popular animated series. This was bought by Amazon and will debut direct-to-streaming on Prime Video starting in January, despite a theatrical release in October (which was cancelled). In this one, Drac's family is turned into *gasp* regular people!! When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. Drac loses his powers and they all need to find out a way to switch back before it gets out of hand! The main voice cast features: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon. This doesn't look like it's the most exciting sequel, but if you're into this series already then it might be worth it.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ poster) for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, from YouTube:

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it's too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania is co-directed by animation filmmakers Jennifer Kluska (director for "Wild Kratts" and "DC Super Hero Girls") & Derek Drymon (supervising director of "CatDog" + video game work for SpongeBob), both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky, based on characters by Todd Durham. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. It was set to open in theaters in October. Amazon will now debut Transformania streaming starting on January 14th, 2022 this winter. Anyone?