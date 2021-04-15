One More New US Trailer for Eric Bana's Oz Crime Thriller 'The Dry'

"Put ’em under enough pressure, and they just crumble…" IFC Films has released their official US trailer for the Australian crime thriller titled The Dry, from filmmaker Robert Connolly. We've already featured two other full trailers for this film last year leading up to its opening in Australia / NZ at the start of this year. It's now set for a US debut in May - both in theaters and on VOD at the same time. Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound - the unsolved death of a teenage girl. He begins to suspect this crime along with the death of a young woman, separated by decades, might be connected. But how, what's really happening here? Eric Bana (back home in Australia) stars as Aaron Falk, along with Genevieve O'Reilly, Matt Nable, James Frecheville, Keir O'Donnell, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Eddie Baroo, & BeBe Bettencourt. This new trailer shows much more than the other two, and offers a clearer, cohesive sense of the dusty story and its complex dynamics.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Robert Connolly's The Dry, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Robert Connolly's The Dry here, and second trailer here.

When Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his home town after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life – a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound – the death of 17- year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke's innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against prejudice towards him and and pent-up rage of a terrified community. The Dry is directed by Australian producer / filmmaker Robert Connolly, director of the films The Bank, Three Dollars, Balibo, Underground: The Julian Assange Story, and Paper Planes previously, as well as a few shorts and TV work. The screenplay is written by Robert Connolly and Harry Cripps, adapted from Jane Harper's novel. It first opened in Australia earlier this year. IFC Films will soon debut The Dry in select US theaters + on VOD here starting May 21st.