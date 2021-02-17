Another New US Trailer for WWII Thriller 'Six Minutes to Midnight'

"My girls are not the enemy…" IFC Films has also debuted a new US trailer for the UK thriller set just days before WWII began called Six Minutes to Midnight, the latest from director Andy Goddard (of Set Fire to the Stars, A Kind of Murder). We just featured the UK trailer for this yesterday, but there's even more footage in here. Set mostly at a finishing school on the south coast of England, the films tells the story of a teacher and a headmistress. 17 days before WWII, an English teacher and his camera disappear on a coastal boarding school with 20 German teen girls. Miller gets the job 6 days later, secretly trying to find out what happened. The film's impressive ensemble cast is lead by Eddie Izzard as Mr. Miller, with Judi Dench, James D'Arcy, Jim Broadbent, Kevin Eldon, Carla Juri, Nigel Lindsay, David Schofield, and Maria Dragus. It looks like this becomes an edge-of-your-seat thriller once they figure out the high value of the students and their importance in the war, with plans to do something sneaky with them. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Goddard's Six Minutes to Midnight

You can catch the original UK trailer for Goddard's Six Minutes to Midnight here, to see even more footage.

In the summer of 1939, teacher Thomas Miller (Eddie Izzard) takes a last minute role teaching English at the Augusta-Victoria College, Bexhill-on-Sea, a finishing school on the south coast of England. Despite the political storm clouds forming across Europe, daughters of influential families in Nazi Germany learn deportment, Shakespeare and how to be faithful members of Hitler's League of German Girls. Under the watchful eye of their headmistress Miss Rocholl (Dame Judi Dench), and her devout assistant Ilse Keller (Carla Juri), the girls practice their English and learn how to represent the ideal of German womanhood. With a new world war imminent and a fog of resentment surrounding their presence, youth's summer is running out for the girls…and for everyone. When the body of a former teacher is discovered, it triggers a sequence of deadly events where the girls and Miss Rocholl soon discover a world where loyalty is more important than truth. Six Minutes to Midnight is directed by BAFTA-nominated British filmmaker Andy Goddard, director of the films Set Fire to the Stars and A Kind of Murder previously, and lots of TV work. The screenplay is by Andy Goddard, Eddie Izzard, and Celyn Jones. The films is set to open in the UK this March, and in Australia in April. IFC will release Six Minutes to Midnight in the US starting March 26th.